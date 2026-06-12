Croatia takes over Alexandria as team prepares for World Cup play

Alexandria, Virginia, residents watched as players of the Croatian national team braved the heat for their first training session at their new home base during the FIFA men's World Cup.

Traditional Croatian music played loudly on the sidelines of Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday evening.

Area residents watched as players of the Croatian national team braved the heat for their first training session at their new American home during the FIFA men’s World Cup.

Despite the love the Vatereni received since naming Episcopal High School as its home base for the tournament, players and staff made it clear: They are here to win.

“You won’t see Luka Modrić wandering the streets of Alexandria anytime soon,” Tomislav Pacak, spokesperson for the Croatian national team, said about the team’s captain and most well-known player.

Croatia landed in the D.C. region on Tuesday in preparation for face-offs against formidable opponents England, Ghana and Panama in Group L. Ranked No. 11 in the latest FIFA rankings, Croatia finished the last two World Cups in second and third, respectively.

As players of other teams and international fans have been seen walking around and getting a glimpse of American culture, Croatia has a tight schedule focused on training and rest.

Through an interpreter, midfielder Kristijan Jakić said all focus is on their upcoming matches, not on sightseeing.

“There will be chances to see more (and) to learn more, but our complete focus is football,” Jakić said. “Maybe after the World Cup, we will have more time to explore the U.S., the venues (and) the restaurants. But now, we are focused completely on football.”

Traditional Croatian music played loudly on the sidelines of Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia, on June 10, 2026. (WTOP/José Umaña) WTOP/José Umaña Area residents watched as players of the Croatian national team braved the heat for their first training session at their new American home during the FIFA men’s World Cup. (WTOP/José Umaña) WTOP/José Umaña Mayor Alyia Gaskins presented Croatia’s technical director Stipe Pletikosa with a ceramic bowl representing the “strength and light” of the team and symbolizing hospitality. (WTOP/José Umaña) WTOP/José Umaña Despite the love the Vatereni received since naming Episcopal High School as its home base for the tournament, players and staff made it clear: They are here to win. (WTOP/José Umaña) WTOP/José Umaña Through an interpreter, midfielder Kristijan Jakić said all focus is on their upcoming matches, not on sightseeing (WTOP/José Umaña) WTOP/José Umaña As players dribbled the ball around the green pitch, members of the Pennsylvania band began performing songs to distract the crowd from the heat. (WTOP/José Umaña) WTOP/José Umaña ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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Before its first training session, a cultural exchange presentation took place. Mayor Alyia Gaskins presented Croatia’s technical director Stipe Pletikosa with a ceramic bowl representing the “strength and light” of the team and symbolizing hospitality. Every member of the team will also receive a special coin with the city’s seal.

“To have a team of this caliber, I feel like words can’t even describe,” Gaskins told WTOP. “To have a partner that wants to grow with us in friendship and cultural exchange. For us, we see football is really the beginning of a long-lasting experience and relationship for our communities.”

The event was capped off with performances from the Alexandria City High School marching band and a Pennsylvania-based band performing traditional songs from Ogulin, a town in central Croatia. Afterward, invited residents and guests watched Croatia practice in the sun.

As players dribbled the ball around the green pitch, members of the Pennsylvania band began performing songs to distract the crowd from the heat.

Pacak said Croatia will stay in Alexandria through the group stage and stay a few days after. If they qualify for the next rounds, they will be city-hopping until their run ends. He added that small group gatherings may be scheduled for the team to enter the city.

While fans and residents may not get their favorite players out wandering the city, Gaskins encourages them to remain friendly to all of Alexandria’s guests during the tournament.

“You’re probably going to see somebody who’s a member of the press who’s traveled here all the way from Croatia,” she said. “You’re going to still have that opportunity to bond, to celebrate and grow in connection.”

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