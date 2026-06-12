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‘A festival of all nations’: DC fans celebrate Mexico’s World Cup opening win

Jimmy Alexander | jimmy.alexander@wtop.com

June 12, 2026, 5:32 AM

Hundreds of fans swarmed into a viewing party at La Cosecha in Union Market in Northeast D.C. to watch Mexico’s 20 shutout of South Africa in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup.

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Nine minutes into the game, Mexico scored its first goal, which caused the soccer fans to jump to their feet.

Catholic University student Joel Lopez said the crowd was amazing.

“They’re all super excited,” Lopez said. “Yeah, I just love the vibe.”

While Lopez is backing Mexico, he’s keeping his eye on the competition.

“France is looking good, Spain, Argentina, all those big guys,” Lopez said.

For Anna Paula Perez-Gaitan, who came in from Landover, Maryland, the highlight of the tournament so far has been watching teams arrive in her home country of Mexico.

“The way we’ve welcomed them, and mariachis on the tarmacs. It’s just such a beautiful culture and country,” Perez-Gaitan said. “I love that everyone’s getting to see it firsthand.”

While people were having a great time at the viewing party, some fans like Jemina Bouma-Perez soon will experience the real thing. She’s going to Mexico City for a game along with her husband and baby daughter.

“It’s really special, because it’s really all of the countries uniting for a love of the sport,” Bouma-Perez said. “It’s just a time where people can kind of forget about their worries and come together.”

Among the restaurants, bars and shops inside the food hall was Sari Dallal and his vintage soccer jersey pop-up.

“The World Cup is always a festival of all nations,” Dallal said. “Share the cultures, share the happiness of soccer. It’s the greatest sport in the world and so it’s going to bring a lot of fun.”

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Jimmy Alexander

Jimmy Alexander has been a part of the D.C. media scene as a reporter for DC News Now and a long-standing voice on the Jack Diamond Morning Show. Now, Alexander brings those years spent interviewing newsmakers like President Bill Clinton, Paul McCartney and Sean Connery, to the WTOP Newsroom.

jimmy.alexander@wtop.com

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