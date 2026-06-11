World Cup fever driving big sales at DC-area soccer stores

The World Cup is underway, and even before the first game kicked off, D.C. area stores that sell fan gear were already seeing a surge in business.

The World Cup is underway, and even before the first game kicked off, D.C.-area stores that sell fan gear were already seeing a surge in business.

At Rockville Soccer, supervisor Johan Romero says the global tournament is driving a steady stream of customers into the store, many preparing for watch parties at home or heading to sports bars to catch the matches.

“Yeah, definitely big, big week with the World Cup coming in,” he said.

Romero says the excitement is quickly translating into sales, with fans eager to support their favorite teams and players.

“With the introduction with the World Cup, we’re looking at double amounts of sales and foot traffic too,” Romero said.

He says interest spans across several countries’s teams, reflecting both the diversity of the region and the global appeal of the sport.

“You know, you definitely got the big teams, you know, you got like France, Portugal, Argentina, the U.S.,” he said.

While jerseys tied to top teams are among the biggest draws, Romero says customers are also looking for cleats and gear similar to what players are wearing on the field.

“They (customers) want to experience what their idols might be wearing out on the stage,” he said.

A similar spike in activity is happening at PJ’s Soccer Lacrosse in Bethesda, where owner Phil Gallipo Jr. says the World Cup is one of the busiest stretches for the business.

“This is Christmas for sure,” Gallipo said.

Gallipo said fans are coming into both the Bethesda and Tyson’s, Virginia, locations throughout the day to get ready for games, often picking up jerseys at the last minute.

“The atmosphere is great. We got people coming in all day long, picking up jerseys,” he said.

That demand is boosting sales too, especially compared to a typical month.

“Oh, for this month, probably maybe 30 to 40% retail up compared to last year,” he said.

Beyond jerseys, Gallipo says another popular item this year is Panini FIFA World Cup 2026 trading stickers, which have become especially popular with kids and collectors. Buyers purchase packs without knowing what they will get, then trade with others to complete collections.

Some of those stickers he said can carry serious value, especially those that feature player pictures with a black background.

“And so, the black one, there’s only one, and I know the (Lionel) Messi one, if you get a Messi black background, it’s worth about $100,000,” Gallipo said.

Both stores say the World Cup is not only boosting sales, but also bringing people together with customers sharing their excitement and passion for the game as they gear up for matches.

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