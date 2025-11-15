‘We are here for everyone’: Washington Spirit looks to defend DC in NWSL semifinals

The Washington Spirit are set for their third NWSL semifinal in five years, facing the Portland Thorns at a sold-out Audi Field this Saturday.

After conquering the National Women’s Soccer League quarterfinals Nov. 8 in a penalty kick shootout, the Washington Spirit prepare to play their third semifinal match in five years on Saturday. However, the NWSL team is not alone.

The No. 2 seeded Spirit will be at home in front of its “Rowdy Audi” supporters at D.C.’s Audi Field when they take on the Portland Thorns on Saturday. Players and coaches say it’s that support from those in the stadium and around the region that is providing the proper motivation heading into the semifinals.

“I can’t sleep, unfortunately, because I’m so anxious for the game,” midfielder Croix Bethune said.

Team officials announced the match is sold out, marking Washington’s sixth sell-out of the year. Fans looking to snag a last-minute ticket will need to use TicketMaster’s reseller site or another third-party vendor.

The match will be broadcast on CBS, giving Washington a national spotlight in its third semifinal match in five years.

The growth started in 2023, when the Spirit moved to Audi Field in Southwest D.C full time. Since then, the Spirit has attempted to charm itself within the D.C. area through community events while building a winning team.

Head coach Adrián González said the Spirit’s roster represents the city’s makeup — filled with diversity. He added the players try to channel that support and give it back to the fans with their plays and spend time with supporters during the postgame.

“I think it’s important to have that connection, and we can see the power that we have when we play at home,” González said. “The connection that we are having, I think, that’s an extra push, and obviously we are so thankful for that.”

As the Donald Trump administration’s law enforcement surge began in the District, Spirit fans chanted “Free D.C.” as a sign of protest. The club responded, becoming the only D.C.-area professional sports team to address the development, stating it stands by the city: “As your neighbors, we walk beside you.”

For Bethune, the Spirit represents more than a team looking to win a soccer title.

“With everything going on, we’re just trying to be the light for the city,” she said.

Since being drafted to Washington last year, midfielder Hal Hershfelt said D.C. has become a second home. Hershfelt credits the fans and the Spirit for making her feel comfortable to grow as a player.

“Even though I’m not from here and literally have no past connection, I’m like, ‘I love D.C.’ Just because I feel so proud to play in front of them every weekend, and it’s awesome,” Hershfelt said.

If Washington wins, it would be the second professional D.C.-based sports team to compete in a championship game this year, next to the UFL’s DC Defenders. When asked what it would mean to accomplish the feat, González called it “a huge privilege.”

“It means a lot, not just for us, but for D.C.,” Bethune said. “We’re the Washington Spirit for a reason, so we’re putting on for our city.”

