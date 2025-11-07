Washington Spirit motivated to make deep playoff run after long NWSL season

Washington Spirit head coach Adrián González and goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury preview the NWSL playoffs.

Gift Monday of the Washington Spirit celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the North Carolina Courage during the second half of an NWSL soccer match at Audi Field on June 8, 2025.(Getty Images/Caean Couto) Gift Monday of the Washington Spirit celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the North Carolina Courage during the second half of an NWSL soccer match at Audi Field on June 8, 2025.(Getty Images/Caean Couto) The Washington Spirit began the 2025 National Women’s Soccer League season by conquering its second-ever title when it won the Challenge Cup in penalty kicks.

Saturday, the Spirit start their quest to finish the year off with more silverware.

The No. 2-seeded Washington takes on No. 7 Racing Louisville in the first round of the NWSL playoffs at D.C.’s Audi Field. After making the NWSL championship match last year, the Spirit (12-6-8, 46 points) finished this season in second place and made the postseason for the second consecutive year, a feat the club has not accomplished since 2014-2016.

Head coach Adrián González told WTOP that with the regular season out of the way, Washington is solely focused on the playoffs. Along with playing its NWSL schedule, Washington also competed in the group stage of the CONCACAF W Champions Cup, North America’s regional tournament, adding more games to its schedule.

“It’s been a hard season, to be honest, because we had a lot of games, travels, a lot of changes, and we needed to adjust as a team a lot of times,” he said. “But I think that gives you an extra strength as a team.”

Washington clinched the No. 2 seed a month early. González used its final two matches to rotate his roster and give players with lingering injuries time to rest up.

While players healed up, Washington lost its last two matches. It ended a 14-game unbeaten streak, which included seven victories, in all competitions between August and mid-October.

However, don’t expect the losing to continue, González said. Players arrived to training on Monday motivated and focused on the task at hand.

“We have a team with huge motivation, mentality and ambition, so you don’t need to push them to get that. They already have that.” he said.

One player hoping to return to the field soon is forward Trinity Rodman. The 23-year-old player injured her right knee on Oct. 15 when attempting a tackle during a W Champions Cup match. She was diagnosed with an MCL sprain, which usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to recover.

Rodman returned to training Tuesday, wearing a sleeve around her injured knee. González said she is no longer in pain and has begun jogging, but remains on day-to-day status. On Friday, Rodman was listed as questionable for the quarterfinals in the league’s availability report.

“We will see, but we don’t want to rush with her,” González said.

Instead, Washington will rely on the depth of its roster, which has been battle-tested all year. Between rotating players, injuries and juggling between competitions, the Spirit fielded a different lineup in 24 of its 26 regular-season matches.

“We have a lot of versatility, players who play different positions, and everyone kind of understands what’s asked of each different role,” Goalkeeper and team captain Aubrey Kingsbury said. “All good problems to have, and I think it just makes us more prepared for this postseason.”

In attack, Nigerian striker Gift Monday led the Spirit with 10 goals in the NWSL, while Ivorian forward Rosemonde Kouassi scored eight goals in all competitions. Italian international Sofia Cantore arrived in the summer and has already made an impact off the bench, scoring four goals.

After missing the regular season finale for rest and illness, respectively, midfielders Croix Bethune and Leicy Santos will be back for the playoffs, González said, adding some flair in the attack.

The most stability in Washington’s roster has been in defense, where Tara McKeown, Gabby Carle, Esme Morgan and Rebeca Bernal all played over 20 games this season.

“I think this is by far the deepest roster I’ve ever been a part of,” Kingsbury said. “To have world-caliber players coming off the bench is a luxury. Honestly, I don’t think we have many teams that can say that across the league.”

Washington faces a Louisville side that has been fighting for the last two months to qualify for the playoffs, earning its spot on the last day of the season. Led by striker Emma Sears (10 goals) and veteran midfielders Taylor Flint and Ary Borges, Louisville has won three of its last five matches entering the postseason.

González recalled their last encounter: a 2-2 draw that required an extra-time goal from Kouassi. He credited Louisville for stretching out Washington, leaving the Spirit unable to connect passes together as Racing players flew by in transition.

Washington will need to play more compact soccer, connect more passes, win more duels, and fight for more second balls to limit Louisville’s counterattack.

“I’m sure they’re going to come out firing, they’re going to be pressing hard, they’re going to have a lot of energy,” Kingsbury said about Louisville. “It’s up to us to match the intensity, to compete for every 50-50 ball, every tackle, and honestly, just kind of take the air out of the game.”

If Washington wins on Saturday, it will host the winner of Portland vs. San Diego in the semifinals. Kingsbury said the Spirit must take advantage of playing at home in front of their supporters to help make an intimidating atmosphere for their opponents.

Last season, Washington had home-field advantage in the playoffs and won its two matches en route to the NWSL Championship. Kingsbury says her teammates believe they can do the same thing again this year.

“I think we are stronger when we are playing at home,” González said. “When we are with them, they are just rooting for us and think that’s an extra strength as a team and as a club, and we need to take that advantage.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.