Kingsbury saves two shots in shootout, Spirit beats Racing to advance to playoff semifinals

The match finished 1-1 in regulation, with Spirit winning the shootout 3-1. Kingsbury first denied Marisa DiGrande, before then sealing the shootout victory by stopping Ary Borges's shot.

Washington Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury catches the ball during a NWSL match on April 19, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. Kingsbury makes two saves during Washington's win in the NWSL playoffs on Nov. 8, 2025. (Getty Images/DUSTIN MARLAND) Washington Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury catches the ball during a NWSL match on April 19, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. Kingsbury makes two saves during Washington's win in the NWSL playoffs on Nov. 8, 2025. (Getty Images/DUSTIN MARLAND) Aubrey Kingsbury saved two shots in a penalty shootout and the Washington Spirit overcame Racing Louisville in the quarterfinals of the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs on Saturday.

The match finished 1-1 in regulation, with Spirit winning the shootout 3-1.

Kingsbury first denied Marisa DiGrande to her right with Racing’s third penalty attempt, before then sealing the shootout victory by stopping Ary Borges’s shot sent to the left corner of the Spirit goal.

The Spirit goalkeeper’s second save meant Racing missed three consecutive penalty kicks after Bethany Balcer successfully converted Louisville’s opening kick of the shootout. Ellie Jean hit the crossbar with Racing’s second effort.

All three of Spirit’s penalty takers, Rebeca Bernal, Esme Morgan, and Hal Hershfelt, converted in the shootout.

Early on, the Spirit thought they had taken a 1-0 lead when Rosemounde Kouassi curled in a shot in from outside the box in the 17th minute. However, after a VAR review, the goal was disallowed for an offside on Leicy Santos in the phase before the shot.

The first half was played almost entirely in Racing’s half, with the visitors soaking up lots of pressure. Scoreless at the break, the Spirit were unable to turn their 75% possession share into significant chances.

As the second half wore on, Kouassi wafted in a cross from the right wing and Gift Monday leapt highest to make it 1-0 to the Spirit in the 73rd minute much to the delight of the sold out crowd of 19,215 fans at Audi Field.

Right before the end of normal time, substitute Kayla Fischer scored Racing’s equalizer in the second minute of second half stoppage time. Fischer latched onto a long pass and clipped the ball beyond Kingsbury with a hopeful touch.

The match finished 1-1 at the end of normal time and headed to a 30-minute extra time period. Both sides looked fatigued in extra time and couldn’t find a winning goal.

The shootout victory was reminiscent of last year’s NWSL playoff semifinal that saw Kingsbury save three penalties in a shootout victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC also at Audi Field.

Runners-up in 2016 and 2024, the Spirit are looking to reach their fourth NWSL Championship Final. Washington lifted its only Championship title in 2021.

The No. 2 seed Spirit will meet either the No. 3 seed Portland Thorns or the No. 6 seed San Diego Wave in next weekend’s semifinals.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.