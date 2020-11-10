CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No states trending in right direction | US allows emergency use of antibody drug | Doctors may be better equipped to handle latest surge
Voluntary romaine lettuce recall due to possible E. coli contamination

Teta Alim

November 10, 2020, 3:15 PM

California-based food grower Tanimura & Antle is voluntarily recalling its packaged, single-head romaine lettuce due to possible E. coli contamination.

The lettuce targeted in this recall has a packed-on date of Oct. 15 or Oct. 16, with the UPC number 0-27918-20314-9.

So far, no illnesses associated with the recalled lettuce have been reported, according to a release on the Food and Drug Administration’s website from last Friday.

The company said a total of 3,396 cartons of possibly contaminated product were distributed to Puerto Rico and 19 U.S. states, including Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Walmart released a list of stores that would’ve carried it, but it didn’t include any stores in Virginia.

If you find you did buy the product with that specific UPC number, throw it out and don’t eat it.

The Tanimura & Antle Consumer Hotline is 877-827-7388.

(Courtesy FDA)

