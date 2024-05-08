Live Radio
Several white candy-coated snacks recalled due to possible salmonella risk

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

May 8, 2024, 5:30 PM

(Courtesy FDA)

Some “white-coated” products from the Palmer Candy Company are being recalled because of potential salmonella contamination.

The products were sold at retail stores including Walmart, Target and Dollar General in Virginia and several other states.

Anyone who bought the products listed below should return them to the store where they bought them for a refund.

If you have any questions about the recall, call the Palmer Candy Company at 800-831-0828.

list of recalled items
Click to enlarge. (Courtesy FDA)

A salmonella infection can be serious and sometimes fatal in young children and in frail or elderly people with weakened immune systems.

Those infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

No illnesses have been reported to date, the FDA said.

