17-year-old charged with 6 counts of sexual battery in Woodbridge scooter assaults

It's believed the same Woodbridge teen was behind the string of assaults in the Powell's Creek area of Woodbridge, Virginia, Prince William County police said Wednesday.

Officers believe the same scooter-riding suspect is behind five other instances of sexual assault in the Powells Creek area, spanning from last spring to April 17. (Courtesy Prince William County police) Officers believe the same scooter-riding suspect is behind five other instances of sexual assault in the Powells Creek area, spanning from last spring to April 17. (Courtesy Prince William County police) A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged for allegedly sexually assaulting at least four women in Woodbridge, Virginia, while riding an electric scooter.

It’s believed the same Woodbridge teen was behind the string of assaults in the Powells Creek area of Woodbridge in March and April, Prince William County police said Wednesday.

He was arrested Tuesday and charged with six counts of sexual battery. Police didn’t share his name.

Most of the reported assaults took place over the past couple of months.

One woman who spoke with police said she was assaulted on three different occasions; the first time was a year ago in May 2025.

The 26-year-old woman was jogging near the intersection of River Ridge Boulevard and Powells Creek Boulevard just before 7 p.m. on March 10 when the suspect rode up and touched her inappropriately.

After the assault, he left the scene and the woman reached out to police.

Police said the suspect did the same thing to two other women earlier that same day: a 41-year-old and a 53-year-old.

Police shared images of the suspect last month in hopes someone might recognize him and contact their department.

None of the women were physically injured.

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