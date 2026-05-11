Prince William Co. officials celebrate $81M Minnieville-Parkway interchange groundbreaking

State and local officials broke ground last week on a new interchange at Prince William Parkway and Minnieville Road in the county's Neabsco District, with construction set to wrap up spring 2028.

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State and local officials broke ground last week on a new interchange at Prince William Parkway and Minnieville Road in the county’s Neabsco District, with construction set to wrap up spring 2028.

Following its Nov. 18 approval by the Board of County Supervisors, the interchange is set to provide heightened access to the nearby Quartz District development, a new commercial center planned on a 145-acre site at the northwest corner of the intersection.

With over 1,000 housing units, including 610 townhouses and 405 multifamily units, the Quartz District-related interchange will help alleviate traffic concerns in the area, according to county officials.

The Quartz District will include the county’s first Whole Foods grocery store, among other dining and retail establishments.

According to a county news release, the interchange project is tabbed at over $81 million. $80 million is expected from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, $190,582 of county general funds and $44,670 in proffered funds from Buchanan Partners, the Quartz District’s developer.

“The project will route Prince William Parkway under Minnieville Road, increasing capacity at a key intersection and improving movement through an area that serves significant daily traffic,” the release said. “The new interchange will support future growth associated with the Quartz District, a planned mixed-use, walkable commercial center with surrounding residential development at the intersection’s northwest quadrant.”

Neabsco District Supervisor Victor Angry, whose district includes the property, led the groundbreaking ceremony and addressed the need to modernize that corridor, calling the project a “game changer.”

“So for years, we’ve heard from the residents about development,” Angry said in the release. “And as we develop, we’ve heard that one thing that we haven’t done well is infrastructure. The interchange behind you … was rated at a D rating, which is one of the worst in VDOT. But the upgrades that we’re doing … will take it from a D rating to a B rating. And at the same time of doing this project, it ties very much closely to the Quartz project that you see behind us, as well.”

Chair Deshundra Jefferson mirrored Angry’s support.

“This interchange is truly the foundation that makes the Quartz District possible,” Jefferson said in the release. “The interchange will reduce congestion, improve traffic flow and increase safety for drivers and pedestrians alike. Projects like this continue to exemplify why we are a vibrant, growing and diverse community.”

County Executive Chris Shorter spoke to the improved traffic flow expected to result from the project.

“This project is our response,” Shorter added in the release. “It is about reducing congestion and improving travel times for families. It is about enhancing safety for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists alike. And it is about supporting continued growth in a way that is smart, that is strategic and that is aligned with our long-term vision.”

Chantilly-based Lane Construction Corporation was awarded the $61.4 million construction contract for the interchange and started work in early March after Rinker Design Associates concluded design work.