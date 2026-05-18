Historic school in Manassas to be torn down for court expansion

The historic 118-year-old Bennett School, in Manassas, Virginia will be razed as part of the expansion of the Prince William County Judicial Center.

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The historic 118-year-old Bennett School in Manassas, Virginia, will be razed as part of the expansion of the Prince William County Judicial Center.

In a May 13 meeting, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors said they are looking for ways to repurpose features from the building, which was completed in 1908 and served as an elementary school from 1909 to 1969.

Located across a circular driveway from the courthouse and slightly up a hill, the Bennett School has been shuttered and unused since 1989.

The county’s $233 million renovation plan includes constructing a new building with 12 courtrooms to supplement the 19 district and circuit court courtrooms in the current building. The project will also include a new parking garage.

In a Joint Interjurisdictional Ad Hoc Committee meeting, supervisors reviewed the current plans for the expansion project.

The staff report says not only is the Bennett building’s structure integrity in question, it currently contains asbestos, lead, mold, water damage and termites. The estimated cost to renovate the building where it stands was estimated at $46,875,000.

The cost was prohibitive to board members, who said the county could build two firehouses for that sum.

Since the building is not listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register or National Register of Historic Places, demolition would not require the Department of Historic Resources’ approval.

The current plan seeks to repurpose existing elements from the Bennett building into the design of the new courthouse, to memorialize the structure. Suggestions include reusing the white columns to create space within the new building, and reusing bricks throughout the new facade.

While the board of county supervisors’ plans include tearing down the building, the nonprofit Preservation Virginia will meet Wednesday to discuss the Bennett School.

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