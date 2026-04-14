‘Washington Manassas Airport’ name change approved by Manassas City Council

The Manassas City Council voted to rename Manassas Regional Airport to Washington Manassas Airport, with FAA approval required before the change takes effect.

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The Manassas City Council voted unanimously Monday night to rename Manassas Regional Airport to Washington Manassas Airport, a move city leaders say will strengthen the airport’s regional identity as it prepares for future commercial airline service.

The city will now seek formal Federal Aviation Administration approval to implement the name change.

The resolution seeks to change the airport’s commercial name while retaining the airfield’s dedicatory name, Harry P. Davis Field, and its FAA location identifier, HEF. The action reflects the city’s effort to better position the facility within the competitive Washington aviation market and support its anticipated transition from a general aviation airport to one capable of handling commercial passenger service as early as 2027.

Assistant Airport Director Jolene Berry, speaking on behalf of Airport Director Juan Rivera, told the council the rebranding would enhance the airport’s visibility and better reflect how travelers search for flights.

“When folks are looking for a ticket, they’re flying into the D.C. area, and so that’s why Washington would go first, and then Manassas,” Berry said.

Berry said the change applies only to the airport’s commercial branding and does not alter the historic designation of the airfield.

“The name … we are proposing would be Washington Manassas Airport. The airfield is still Harry P. Davis Field. We’re not asking to change the airfield,” Berry said.

The potential name change comes as the airport works toward adding commercial airline service, scheduled to begin in the first half of 2027.

City officials said the renaming aligns with industry naming conventions for airports near major metropolitan areas and is intended to improve recognition among airlines, travelers and businesses.

The Manassas Regional Airport Commission previously recommended three potential names: Washington Manassas Airport, Washington Manassas National Airport and Washington Manassas Regional Airport. The “National” option was later removed following feedback from federal regulators and legal concerns, leaving Washington Manassas Airport as the preferred choice.

Berry said the commission undertook an extensive public and stakeholder engagement process.

Tenants and fixed‑base operators were notified, a public work session and town hall meeting were held, and the experiences of other airports that underwent similar name changes were studied. She added the estimated $500,000 cost for updating major signage would be funded through the airport’s budget, “so there’s no taxpayer money being used.”

Public feedback on the proposal was mixed.

An online survey received 159 responses, with 58% opposing the name change and 42% supporting it. Opponents expressed concerns about preserving the city’s identity and questioned the need for rebranding, while supporters said incorporating “Washington” would make the airport more recognizable and help attract airlines and economic investment.

Council member Theresa Coates Ellis acknowledged the limited number of survey responses but said the long‑term benefits justified the decision.

“I do appreciate the 159 responses from the community with the survey, but … that seems really low,” Coates Ellis said. “I am supporting Washington Manassas Airport … if we’re looking at trying to have a successful airport, it is the right thing to do.”

Council member Sonia Vasquez Luna highlighted the airport’s role in Virginia’s aviation landscape and its future ambitions.

“I believe for years the airport has been … one of the busiest airports in Virginia when it comes to general aviation,” she said, adding that she would support the name change in part because costs would not fall on taxpayers.

Council member Tom Osina framed the decision as part of the airport’s evolution.

“Our airport has had three names,” he said, noting that each change was done “to intentionally reposition the airport” as it evolved from a small strip to a municipal and then regional facility.

According to the resolution, the airport opened June 8, 1932, and was renamed in 1994 to Manassas Regional Airport, Harry P. Davis Field, in honor of a former mayor who played a key role in its early development.

The incoming airport operator, Avports, has also endorsed the new name, calling it “a meaningful and strategic step forward” that would enhance the airport’s competitiveness and regional visibility.