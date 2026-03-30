‘Washington Manassas Airport’ encounters turbulence ahead of potential rebrand

Manassas, Virginia, residents are pushing back on a proposed airport name change as the city council weighs rebranding ahead of commercial flights.

Some Manassas, Virginia, residents are pushing back against a name change for Manassas Regional Airport, as recommended by the airport commission, ahead of commercial passenger service beginning as early as spring of 2027.

The Manassas City Council paused plans earlier this month to choose a new airport name after some members raised concerns that the public had not been given enough opportunity to weigh in.

Council members had initially planned to select a new name during a March 18 meeting, but that effort came to a halt following community feedback.

During the council meeting last week, about a half-dozen residents voiced opposition to the name preferred by the airport operator Avports, “Washington Manassas Airport.”

“Several of you are very strongly pushing for Washington to come first,” said one woman. “Manassas should come first. Period. Hard stop. The end.”

Another longtime resident agreed: “We should leave it as is — it’s history.”

One man raised concerns that a name change could lead to legal challenges.

“There could be some legal battles between Washington Dulles and Washington National Reagan,” he said. “When the airport takes off, and it will take off, that wouldn’t be the time to see that come back at the city of Manassas.”

Vice Mayor Mark Wolfe sought to soothe that concern, noting the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority was aware of naming discussion.

“They don’t have a trademark on the name Washington,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe also emphasized that the council is only considering a recommendation and that any formal change would require approval from the Federal Aviation Administration

Wolfe acknowledged hesitation about moving away from the current name but said he is focused on the airport’s long-term success.

“As much as it pains me to not have Manassas Airport” as the name, Wolfe said he prioritizes positioning the airport for growth.

According to Wolfe, Avports has stressed that the word “Washington” is critical for attracting airlines and travelers.

“They came to us and were very clear that when businesses and people search for a place to land, their services are predicated on Washington, not Manassas,” Wolfe said.

“They also were extremely clear that the airlines they are finalizing negotiations with said we very much need to change the name to help their search engines,” Wolfe said. “So, when you go to Google Flights and you’re flying to Washington, D.C., that ‘Washington-Manassas’ will populate right up there with Dulles and National airports.”

City Manager Steve Burke countered concerns that taxpayers would be responsible for the estimated $500,000 cost of new airport signage.

“That’s not coming from taxpayers,” Burke said. “That comes from an airport enterprise fund. The airport doesn’t subsist on tax revenue in any way, shape, or form from the city.”

Burke said the airport is self-supporting through user fees, hangar rentals and fuel taxes. He added that the current terminal renovations are being paid for by Avports and other private partners.

The Manassas City Council is expected to formally take up the airport name change during its April 13 meeting.

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