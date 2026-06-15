‘Strong enough to rattle the house’: 2.4-magnitude earthquake felt in Maryland

If you felt a shake in Harford County, Maryland, on Monday morning, you weren't alone.

The map of an earthquake that shook Bel Air, Maryland, on Monday. (Courtesy USGS) The map of an earthquake that shook Bel Air, Maryland, on Monday. (Courtesy USGS) If you felt a shake in Maryland on Monday morning, you weren’t alone.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.4-magnitude earthquake in Harford County shortly after 10 a.m.

The epicenter of the quake was a little less than 5 miles from Bel Air.

A map on the USGS website showed that people reporting feeling it several miles away from the epicenter.

WTOP’s Sarah Jacobs felt it at her home Monday morning.

“We heard what we thought was an explosion,” Jacobs said. “Because we live close enough to Aberdeen Proving Ground, we thought they might have been testing some explosives.”

But she said this felt different from the explosions they’re used to.

“There was a little bit of rumbling that trailed off, which is not what you usually hear,” she said. “It was strong enough to rattle the house and makes me wonder if I should probably check my foundation for some new cracks.”

In October, USGS reported that a 2.5-magnitude earthquake shook Howard County, Maryland.

The quake happened in Columbia at a depth of nearly 5 miles and was reportedly felt in D.C. and Arlington, Virginia.

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