With commercial passenger flights nearing, council to consider renaming Manassas Regional Airport

As Manassas Regional Airport works toward starting commercial passenger service by spring of 2027, the City Council is set to consider new names for the airport, which was originally known as Manassas Municipal Airport, when it opened in 1932.

As Manassas Regional Airport works toward starting commercial passenger service by spring of 2027, the City Council is set to consider new names for the airport, which was originally known as Manassas Municipal Airport, when it opened in 1932.

“As the airport’s operational profile and market reach continue to evolve, the Commission finds that the current name — while historically appropriate — no longer fully conveys the airport’s proximity to Washington, D.C., nor its emerging role within a complex, multi-airport regional system,” according to a letter sent to the Mayor and City Council Monday, from the Manassas Regional Airport Commission.

With the airport expanding from General Aviation into Commercial Service operations, the Commission cites two other local suburban airports which integrated “Washington” into their names: Washington Dulles International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

“These peer examples demonstrate that airport naming is an important component of airline outreach, particularly when airports are competing for service within congested metropolitan markets,” wrote the Commission.

The names recommended by the Commission are “Washington Manassas Airport” and “Washington Manassas Regional Airport.” The commission said the City Attorney advised avoiding the name “Washington Manassas National Airport,” due to its similarity with DCA.

The airport’s operator, Avports expressed its preference, in a letter to the council, which is slated to discuss the potential names during its Wednesday meeting.

“The current name, while rooted in local identity, does not fully communicate the airport’s geographic relevance to the millions of regional residents, businesses and visitors who could benefit from its services,” wrote Avports. “The name ‘Washington Manassas Airport’ would more accurately position HEF within the competitive airport marketplace, signaling its proximity to the nation’s capital while preserving its connection to the Manassas community.”

HEF is the three-letter airport location code assigned by the Federal Aviation Administration.

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