4th arrest in killing of Virginia student at Dumfries basketball court

Over the past month, police have arrested four young men and teens in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Louis Boone, a Dumfries resident who attended Norfolk State University.

A fourth person is facing charges in the killing of an 18-year-old man near a basketball court in Dumfries, Virginia, in March.

Kennsington Adams, 18, of Dumfries, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder, according to Prince William County police.

Over the past month, police have arrested four young men and teens in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Louis Boone, a Dumfries resident who attended Norfolk State University.

Four others were wounded in the shooting, including a 17-year-old who police identified as one of the suspects.

Several people had been playing basketball in the 1800 block of Potomac Shores Parkway when police said another group came up and a confrontation unfolded on March 9.

All the men arrested in the shooting have been charged with second-degree murder. The 17-year-old has been charged with felony homicide.

Adams was arrested at his home in Dumfries by county police, who received help from the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force. He is being held without bond.

One of the suspects wasn’t located right off the bat. A few days after the shooting, police asked the public for help in locating J’Shaun Williams, of Gainesville, who was wanted on a second-degree murder charge.

Two weeks later, Williams was taken into custody in Richmond.

Ryan Butler, of Triangle, was arrested March 13 and charged with second-degree murder and firearms-related charges.

The 17-year-old was charged after being released from the hospital for treatment of his wounds.

Police have said they are continuing to investigate the shooting.

The other people who were shot include a 20-year-old man from Woodbridge, a 16-year-old boy from Dumfries and another 17-year-old boy from Woodbridge.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.