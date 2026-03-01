1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting near basketball court in Dumfries, Va.

Before the shooting, Prince William County Police said a several people were playing basketball at a recreational area on the 1800 block of Potomac Shores Parkway.

A shooting near a Dumfries, Virginia, basketball court Monday left an 18-year-old dead, and wounded four other young men and teenage boys, police said.

Before the shooting, Prince William County police said several people were playing basketball in the 1800 block of Potomac Shores Parkway.

Another group arrived and there was a confrontation, police said in a news release Tuesday. When shots were fired, people left the area.

At around 5:30 p.m., police found one person with a gunshot wound at the scene.

Another wounded person was found at a nearby home, and three others went to hospitals.

An 18-year-old man from Dumfries died at the hospital, police said.

A 20-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys, all from Woodbridge, were wounded. A 16-year-old boy from Dumfries was also shot.

All of them are expected to recover, police said.

Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation, and police don’t believe the shooting was random.

They are asking anyone with information to call 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.