Naked burglar strikes again in Fairfax County. This time, he was caught on camera

The nude intruder was caught on camera trying to enter a home in Palmerston Square in Centreville. Police described the suspect as a Black male with a thin build, over 6 feet tall.

The same neighborhood in Centreville, Virginia, has been terrorized for the past month by a naked man who’s entered several homes, and police said they believe the same man tried to enter another home Wednesday morning.

Now, police and neighbors have a better idea of who they’re looking for. The nude intruder was caught on camera around 5 a.m. Wednesday trying to enter a home in the 14800 block of Palmerston Square.

Police described the suspect as a Black male with a thin build who’s between 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 6 feet, 3 inches tall.

The man’s attempt to enter the home Wednesday was unsuccessful, police said. However, detectives believe he’s connected to a string of other, successful entries into homes in the same London Towne neighborhood of Centreville that date back to March 5.

Most instances occurred in the early morning hours, and the suspect fled the homes when confronted.

This is the fifth burglary or attempted burglary in the neighborhood over the past month. In three cases, the man successfully entered a home, but has taken nothing.

“We’re hopeful that by sharing these images, more tips will continue to come in, whether it’s phone calls to our detectives, whether it’s anonymously through our Crime Solvers, we know someone has information about him, and we know likely that suspect himself is probably going to see this later on today — come forward, turn yourself in,” Maj. James Curry with the Fairfax County Police Department said.

Police said anyone with information about the burglaries or who may recognize the man in the surveillance footage and images should call the Sully District Station at 703-814-7000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 866-411-8477 or visiting the Crime Solvers website.

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