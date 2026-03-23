Gainesville teen wanted on murder charge in deadly shooting near basketball court

Louis Boone, 18, was killed and four others were wounded after a confrontation between two groups escalated into a shooting earlier this month.

More than two weeks after a shooting near a basketball court in Dumfries, Virginia, police have taken a second suspect into custody as the search continues for a young man who is wanted on a murder charge.

Louis Boone, 18, was killed and four others were wounded after a confrontation between two groups escalated into a shooting in the 1800 block of Potomac Shores Parkway on March 9.

A couple days after Boone was shot, Prince William County police asked the public for help finding J’Shaun Williams, 19, of Gainesville, and identified him as a suspect.

He still hasn’t been found as of Monday, according to police.

Williams wasn’t found at his home in Gainesville when officers tried to serve arrest warrants earlier this month.

He is wanted on charges including murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police announced Monday that 20-year-old Ryan Butler was arrested at his home in Triangle on March 13.

Butler is being held without bond on charges of second-degree murder and firearms-related charges. He was taken into custody by county police and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force.

A 17-year-old boy from Woodbridge has also been charged with felony homicide. He was wounded during the shooting and later released from the hospital.

The other people who were shot include a 20-year-old man of Woodbridge, a 16-year-old boy of Dumfries and another 17-year-old boy of Woodbridge.

Boone lived in Dumfries and attended Norfolk State University. According to the university’s newspaper, Boone worked as a photographer for The Spartan Echo and was a member of the NSU Chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Police have asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department at 703-792-6500.

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