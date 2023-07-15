Prince William’s first dedicated indoor pickleball facility to open at Manassas Mall

Dill Dinkers plans to open its first Virginia location and Prince William County's first dedicated indoor pickleball facility in Manassas Mall early next year.

The Maryland-based company announced that it has signed a 10-year lease with Spinoso Real Estate Group, owner of the mall, for a location across from Autobahn Indoor Speedway.

The 16,485-square-foot space will include six regulation-sized pickleball courts with fences and an outdoor surface, bathrooms, private event space, a pro shop, a ball machine and a reservation system. Dill Dinkers will offer clinics, private and semi-private lessons and leagues in the space and will have a director of pickleball on staff.

Dill Dinkers, which recently announced the opening of its fourth location, was founded by Will Richards and his wife, Denise, after they caught the pickleball bug, according to a news release. The company opened its first facility, in Columbia, Md., in November 2022.

“Opening these facilities is our way to share our love of pickleball with the community and offer a place to play year-round,” Denise Richards said in the release. “We aspire to create an atmosphere that inspires fun, learning, healthy competition and lifelong friendships.”

Prince William was chosen for Virginia’s first Dill Dinkers location because of the community support, Erika C. Spalding, chief marketing officer for Dill Dinkers and treasurer of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce.

“Manassas is a vibrant and diverse community rich in opportunity for businesses to thrive,” Spalding added. “We look forward to sharing the joy of pickleball with the community.”

Carmden D. Spinoso, CEO of Spinoso Real Estate Group, said the addition of Dill Dinkers aligns with the company’s vision for the mall.

“Dill Dinkers’ dedicated indoor pickleball facility will not only enhance our offerings but also contribute to the vitality of the community.” Spinoso said. “We are excited to celebrate the grand opening and provide a vibrant and engaging destination for pickleball enthusiasts and shoppers alike.”

Dill Dinkers is a partner with JOOLA Pickleball, based in Rockville, Md., and the D.C. Pickleball team, under the Major League Pickleball umbrella.

Prince William Chamber president and CEO Bob Sweeney said the region is proud to have its own dedicated pickleball facility.

“There is no question pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country,” he said. “With Anheuser-Busch, Mark Cuban, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James all joining the ranks of pickleball team ownership, it’s clear that pickleball is making a great impact on our national and local economy.”

With the announcement of the Manassas center, Dill Dinkers will offer 50 dedicated indoor pickleball courts in the Washington region by early 2024.

