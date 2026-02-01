Man and his dog rescued after sliding down ice-covered hill in Prince William Co.

The man had slid several hundred feet down a hill along Hudson River Court in Prince William County when trying to rescue his dog, Lyla, who slid down the hill before him.

Prince William County’s Fire and Rescue crew using ropes to rescue a man and his dog from an ice-covered hill. (Courtesy Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue) Courtesy Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue The incident required specialty rope skills, according to the Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department. (Courtesy Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue) Courtesy Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue A Prince William County Fire and Rescue crew member holding Lyla. (Courtesy Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue) Courtesy Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue Prince William County Fire and Rescue crew with Lyla after rescuing her. (Courtesy Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue) Courtesy Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

Prince William County’s Fire and Rescue crews rescued a man and his dog on Friday after the pair slid down an ice-covered hill in Dumfries, Virginia, according to the county’s Department of Fire and Rescue.

The man had slid several hundred feet down a hill along Hudson River Court when he was trying to rescue his dog, Lyla, who slid down the hill just moments before he followed suit.

When they couldn’t get back up, Prince William County’s Fire and Rescue crews were called in.

The incident required specialty rope skills, according to a Saturday press release.

Crews used special equipment to successfully rescue the owner and Lyla, who were both uninjured.

