Data center concerns flare at Prince William County town hall

After data centers became a top issue for voters during the statewide elections in Virginia that saw Democrats win every state office, a town hall led by Democratic lawmakers in Prince William County over the weekend brought out strong emotions over the industry’s rapid growth — with many residents saying they feel ignored and overwhelmed

Hosted by Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, a Democrat who represents Virginia’s 10th District, the Saturday town hall focused on how the fast‑growing industry is affecting neighborhoods across the region.

“When many data centers come to an area, we have to build a lot of power lines. They go through the communities, homes and schools and parks, and then we have to pay for them too, and it’s projected to double our energy bills over the next five to 10 years,” Subramanyam said.

No data center companies or industry representatives spoke at the event.

Locals in attendance voiced frustration about noise, energy costs and the long‑term impact the centers may have. A man from Gainesville said families are being pushed to the edge by the constant hum from nearby facilities.

“Do we have to buy noise monitors in our backyard so we can report to somebody how much is really coming out?” he asked.

He added: “I’m tired of feeling abused by the data centers and that they should approach it differently, so they don’t help us, not abuse us.”

Another woman from Haymarket questioned whether elected officials are doing enough to protect communities, saying, “You are not doing enough. You are not demanding enough.”

David from Bristow raised concerns about what would happen if data centers change shape and size down the road.

“What’s going to happen… when these data centers become obsolete and they don’t need this much space,” he questioned.

Other residents also expressed concerns about rising electricity bills, including Connor Pike, who lives outside Warrenton and blamed data center demand for pushing his family’s power costs higher.

“Every month I’ve been looking at the mail we get from Dominion Energy, and it’s gone up and up. And even after the Christmas lights go on, it reached even $180 a month,” Pike said.

Another man from Fauquier County urged lawmakers to rethink tax incentives for the industry.

“Why don’t we end the tax breaks on data centers in Virginia, as well as implement a similar system here to help cover the rising cost of energy,” he said.

State Sen. Danica Roem was among those attending the event that said rising energy costs need to be addressed.

“We are giving your money to the data center industry, so your electric bills go up. That’s got to stop,” Roem said.

Many who spoke at the meeting called on lawmakers to slow new approvals and increase protections for communities as data center growth continues.

