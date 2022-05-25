Suspected gunman in Benton Middle School shooting turns himself in

The suspected gunman in a May 1 shooting that wounded two people at youth football games outside Benton Middle School in Prince William County, Virginia, turned himself in Wednesday.

Isaiah Malik Gordon, 23, of Harwood Oaks Court in Dumfries, is charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, possession of firearm on school grounds, two counts of use of a firearm during a felony and two counts of use of a firearm while on school grounds, said Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr.

Earlier this month, police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives offered $6,000 in reward for information leading to Gordon’s arrest and conviction.

The athletic fields at Benton Middle School on Hoadly Road in mid-Prince William County were packed with kids and families the morning of May 1 for a day of youth-league touch football when gunshots rang out.

Police say the shooting resulted from an argument between three acquaintances. Hundreds of people were at the fields for youth flag football games, with players ranging in age from 5 to 12 years old.

Witnesses described coaches scrambling to keep children safe, covering them with their own bodies or directing them to the wood line to hide.

Police said a 24-year-old man had critical injuries but he was expected to survive. The other victim, a 33-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries before police arrived.

Detectives believe the two victims got into an argument with Gordon, who they know, and the Gordon pulled out a gun and fired “multiple rounds,” striking them both, Carr said.

After turning himself in, Gordon is being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.