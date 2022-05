Three people have been shot near a middle school in Manassas, Virginia, police said Sunday morning.

Prince William County police said three people were found near the athletic fields of Louise A. Benton Middle School, on Hoadly Road. They’ve been transported to hospitals for treatment.

More details were not immediately available.

Below is a map of the area:

