CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals face oxygen shortages | How to encourage family to stop spreading misinformation | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Supplies needed for Afghan…

Supplies needed for Afghan refugees at Quantico Marine Corps base

Carrie Shokraei | cshokraei@wtop.com

August 30, 2021, 1:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Supplies are needed for the 5,000 Afghan refugees being housed at Quantico Marine Corps base in Northern Virginia.

The base has shared a “most needed” list of items to support the operation, including portable pack-n-plays, portable cribs, diapers and baby wipes.

Anyone who has approved access can bring donations straight to the base.

Facebook users can inquire about other ways to donate on the Marine Corps Base Quantico page.

Officials there said they have been overwhelmed with donations and support from the community.

Several other organizations have also shared ways to help Afghan refugees online.

Carrie Shokraei

Carrie is a writer and reporter for WTOP. She’s been in the news business for more than 20 years, starting out her career in small market TV as a reporter and anchor.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

New cyber maturity model to push agencies to have more visibility into incidents

House NDAA proposal would reform UCMJ to address sexual assaults in the military

Biden formally announces plans to give employees a federal pay raise in 2022

Afghanistan situation has turned up the burner on an already boiling Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up