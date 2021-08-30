Supplies needed for Afghan refugees at Quantico Marine Corps base

Supplies are needed for the 5,000 Afghan refugees being housed at Quantico Marine Corps base in Northern Virginia.

The base has shared a “most needed” list of items to support the operation, including portable pack-n-plays, portable cribs, diapers and baby wipes.

Anyone who has approved access can bring donations straight to the base.

Facebook users can inquire about other ways to donate on the Marine Corps Base Quantico page.

Officials there said they have been overwhelmed with donations and support from the community.

Several other organizations have also shared ways to help Afghan refugees online.