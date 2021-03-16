CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Here's what could fuel or curb a new infection wave | Va. on pace to meet vaccination goals | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Large COVID-19 vaccine clinic to open in Prince William Co.

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 16, 2021, 3:12 PM

A “super-size” coronavirus vaccine clinic is opening in Prince William County next week, according to Virginia health officials.

A specific opening date was not immediately provided.

The site will operate at the old Gander Mountain building near the Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge, Prince William County health director Dr. Alison Ansher told WTOP.

Walmart had been using the site to distribute its vaccine doses.

About 3,000 people daily will be able to be vaccinated at the site when it opens, Ansher said. Eventually, the site will have the supply to vaccinate 6,000 people each day.

The Community Vaccination Centers that the health department is opening across the state are geared toward delivering COVID-19 vaccinations on a larger scale.

CVC events are by appointment only. Walk-ins won’t be accepted. Residents who have registered to get a dose will be contacted to make an appointment.

To preregister, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the COVID Vaccine Hotline at 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682).

Other CVC sites include those in Danville, which opened Monday; Portsmouth, which opens Tuesday; and a Petersburg site scheduled to open Wednesday.

The Virginia Department of Health offered the following tips for those with a CVC appointment:

  • Please plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to your appointment time. You will not be allowed in early to receive your vaccine.
  • No walk-ins will be accepted at this time. Please preregister to be contacted for an appointment.
  • Please plan to bring a copy of your invitation (email, text, barcode) or proof of your name when you arrive at the site.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

