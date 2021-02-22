Expect noise during training at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Prince William Co.

Police in Prince William County, Virginia, are warning residents that things could be noisier near Marine Corps Base Quantico through next week due to training.
The noise advisory was tweeted out Monday.
The scheduled training times are:
- Monday, Feb. 22: until 11 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 24: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 25: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 26: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday, March 1: 8 a.m. to midnight
- Tuesday, March 2: 8 a.m. to midnight
- Wednesday, March 3: 9 a.m. to midnight
- Thursday, March 4: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
NOISE ADVISORY: Scheduled training for @MCB_Quantico #SoundsOfFreedom pic.twitter.com/2K2xWjkjEB
— Prince William County Police (@PWCPolice) February 22, 2021