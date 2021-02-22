CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US approaches 500,000 deaths | Role of DC's pastors in vaccine distribution | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Expect noise during training…

Expect noise during training at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Prince William Co.

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

February 22, 2021, 9:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Prince William County, Virginia, are warning residents that things could be noisier near Marine Corps Base Quantico through next week due to training.

The noise advisory was tweeted out Monday.

The scheduled training times are:

  • Monday, Feb. 22: until 11 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 23: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Feb. 24: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Thursday, Feb. 25: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Friday, Feb. 26: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Monday, March 1: 8 a.m. to midnight
  • Tuesday, March 2: 8 a.m. to midnight
  • Wednesday, March 3: 9 a.m. to midnight
  • Thursday, March 4: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

Supply remains VA's biggest hurdle in vaccinating broader veteran population

Manchin's opposition threatens to sink Biden budget nominee

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up