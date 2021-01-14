Prince William County courthouse closed Tuesday, Wednesday for security threat

The Prince William County courthouse will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 19 and Wednesday, Jan. 20 due to a security threat.

The closure, announced Thursday, follows “credible evidence of a threat to the safety and security of the courthouse” at 9311 Lee Ave., in Manassas, and those in the courthouse, Prince William County Circuit Court Chief Judge Steven S. Smith said in an emergency decree.

Normal operations will resume Thursday, Jan. 21.

The court did not offer any other details about the threat. Prince William police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said law-enforcement isn’t aware of any specific threat and there is no active investigation.

“It’s our understanding they are closing out of an abundance of caution,” he said in an email, noting that the county sheriff’s office handles security at the building.

The entire D.C. area is under high security ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20 following last week’s riot on Capitol Hill that left five people dead, including U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick of Springfield.

More than 20,000 National Guard troops are expected in D.C. ahead of the inauguration. The Washington Monument is closed and Airbnb and many hotels are canceling or not accepting reservations for next week.