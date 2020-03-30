Prince William Co. school official plans to keep students on track for graduation

Prince William County's school board hopes to secure $10 million to buy 27,000 computers to ensure students have access to online instruction and stay on track for graduation, as the corovavirus pandemic continues.

The school board hopes to secure $10 million to buy 27,000 computers to ensure students have access to online instruction and stay on track for graduation.

In a letter sent to the Prince William County Board of Supervisors Sunday, school board Chairman Babur Lateef, asked for $5 million in emergency funding which would be matched by the board if approves.

With the purchase likely to take several weeks to fulfill, Lateef stressed the struggle the district faces with making online learning possible and the uncertainty of when students will return to school.

“If we sustain another closure and we do not have the ability to deliver online learning, our students will be at an even greater disadvantage,” Lateef said.

The letter also states the district already has a “Technology Improvement Plan” in place and the board had planned to provide each student with a device over the next four years, but the recent closures due to coronavirus have sped up their efforts.

The school board voted in favor of the request and the county supervisors are expected to discuss the proposal on Tuesday.

