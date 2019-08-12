Four townhouses damaged, three injured in Woodbridge fire

Three townhouses had extensive damage from the fire and a fourth sustained minor damage, Prince William County fire and rescue said in a news release.

A firefighter and two residents were injured Sunday evening when fire ripped through three townhouses and damaged a fourth off Blackburn Road in Woodbridge.

Fire crews were called to the 1800 block of Tilletson Place at 5:54 p.m., and arrived to find flames spreading to several homes.

2 alarm townhouse fire/1800 block Tilletson Place,Woodbridge/5:54 dispatch/3 units extensive damage, 2 civilian/1 FF injury-All NLT/units are clearing/8 people displaced/cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/ye7VNIUrcm — PWC Fire & Rescue (@PWCFireRescue) August 11, 2019

Three townhouses had extensive damage from the fire and a fourth sustained minor damage, Prince William County fire and rescue said in a news release.

Two residents and a firefighter suffered non life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals.

In total, eight people were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

