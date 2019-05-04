4 Graham Park middle-schoolers charged in mob attack

Four Graham Park Middle School students have been charged with assault by mob after an attack on a fellow student walking home from school.

This article was written by WTOP's news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission.

Four Graham Park Middle School students have been charged with assault by mob after an attack on a fellow student walking home from school.

On Wednesday, school resource officers began an investigation into a robbery and assault that occurred May 10 in the area of Graham Park Road.

The victim, a 14-year-old girl, reported to the SRO that she was walking home from school along Graham Park Road near Old Triangle Road when four known acquaintances approached her, said Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carter.

During the encounter, a verbal altercation ensued, which eventually escalated. The victim attempted to walk away and took out her cellphone to contact a family member for assistance when one of the acquaintances, identified as a 14-year-old girl, forcibly took the victim’s cellphone from her hands.

A physical altercation ensued and, after being struck numerous times, the victim was able to separate herself from the group. The victim began to walk away again when she was approached and assaulted a second time by the same group, Carr said.

During the second assault, another acquaintance, identified as a 14-year-old girl, grabbed the victim by the neck. The group then continued to assault the victim until a passer-by intervened and separated the parties.

The victim reported minor injuries and her cellphone was returned to her later that evening.

On Thursday, the SRO obtained petitions against four students, including two 14-year-old Dumfries girls, who were charged with strong armed robbery and assault by mob; another 14-year-old girl charged with strangulation and assault by mob and a 13-year-old boy charged with assault by mob.

