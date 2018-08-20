Tolls suspended in E-ZPass lanes after tanker crash on SB I-95

A tanker crash on Interstate 95 in Prince William County is causing major delays for drivers Monday afternoon.

WASHINGTON — Tolls were suspended in the E-ZPass lanes after a tanker crash on Interstate 95 in Prince William County snarled traffic in the area Monday afternoon.

The tolls were suspended around 5 p.m. but were then reinstated around 8:20 p.m.

A tanker overturned in the southbound lanes of I-95 in Woodbridge, Virginia, around 2 p.m. The crash caused the roadway to close between Prince William County Parkway and Dale Boulevard. Delays began around at Springfield.

All lanes were reopened around 8:50 p.m.

Police have not released any additional details about the crash, including if there are any injuries.

