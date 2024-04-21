Woman sexually assaulted in wooded area; Prince William Co. police searching for suspect

A woman was reportedly sexually assaulted overnight Friday in Manassas, Virginia, according to Prince William County police, who are searching for the suspected attacker.

A woman was reportedly sexually assaulted overnight Friday in Manassas, Virginia, according to Prince William County police, who are searching for the suspected attacker.

The attack happened in a wooded area near Fairmont Avenue and Anvil Drive between 11:30 p.m. Friday and 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police said in a news release posted on social media.

At that time, police said a man grabbed the 35-year-old woman and forced her into a nearby wooded area where he sexually assaulted her.

“The parties eventually separated, and the victim notified police,” the department said in the news release.

Officers responded to the scene just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to police.

Police said the man had a slim build and short spiked hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood.

Police are asking anyone with information about the assault to contact the department at 703-792-7000.

Here’s a map of where police said the assault happened:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.