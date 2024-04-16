How Prince William Co. is looking to solve housing affordability for first responders, teachers

The cost of a home in Prince William County, Virginia, is preventing some local teachers and police officers from buying a home there. A new initiative hopes to help.

The median cost for a home in Prince William County, Virginia, is around $525,000, according to Rocket Homes. It’s keeping some of the county’s police officers and teachers from being able to buy a home there, but a new initiative is aimed at making things more affordable for those public servants.

Last month, Chair of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors Deshundra Jefferson directed county staff to begin work on creating a housing down payment program for first responders and teachers.

“When I was campaigning, speaking with teachers, speaking with the fire union, to the police union, I kept hearing that so many of their personnel live outside of the county,” Jefferson told WTOP. “I believe it’s 60% of police live outside of Prince William County.”

The grant program is in its early stages; Jefferson said details, such as who would be eligible and how would it be funded, are not finalized.

“The purpose of this program is to incentivize people who are providing essential services to actually live in the county,” she said. “I feel that when you live in the county that you serve, you have more of a vested interest, and you understand the community better.”

Jefferson said she plans for the program to be put to a vote during next year’s budget cycle.

