Metrorail car derails near College Park, Md. with 11 on board

"All 11 customers on board the impacted 3000-series train have been safely evacuated and no serious injuries were reported," Metro said in a post on X.

Metro is investigating a “potential heat-related track issue” after a single train car derailed outside the College Park station in Maryland Saturday.

“All 11 customers on board the impacted 3000-series train have been safely evacuated and no serious injuries were reported,” Metro said in a post on X.

The incident happened shortly before noon Saturday. Metro initially warned of delays and single-tracking due to a disabled train outside College Park.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS responded to the scene and evaluated the passengers. A man was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Another refused transport, the fire department said.

An hour after its first report of the derailment, Metro said it was conducting heat-related inspections and instituting systemwide speed restrictions at above-ground stations due to the rising temperatures.

Metro slows its trains when track temperatures reach 135 degrees.

Recently, the agency began experimenting with painting some of its above-ground tracks white to reflect sunlight and keep track segments a bit cooler.

“Early indications are positive. We’ve seen about, I believe, six- to eight-degree drop lower when they are painted white,” Metro Deputy General Manager Andy Off told WTOP’s John Domen.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.