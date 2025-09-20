Metro watchdog group concerned over rise in Metrorail door incidents

A Metro watchdog group said there has been a rise in the number of Metrorail door incidents, adding that Metro is taking steps to address the situation.

A Metro watchdog group is reporting a rise in the number of incidents in which Metrorail train doors open either on the wrong side of the train, or in a place where it’s not safe for riders to exit.

The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission found that, as of Sept. 1, there were 27 incidences where an “improper door event” took place and was reported “by Metrorail to the WMSC” this year. Compared to 2024, the figure marked an increase of 12 events.

Details released on the incidents highlighted that four of the mishaps were reported at the Pentagon, Rockville, Bethesda, and Franconia-Springfield stations.

In a statement to 7News, Metro said it was taking steps to address the situation, which includes the launch of Metrorail’s Automatic Door Operation system.

The agency also underscored that the issues only occurred on an extremely small percentage of door openings. “27 incorrect door operations represent 0.000002% of the 13 million door operations we perform every year,” it said.

Other steps taken to address the issue included a “refresher training” for employees who were involved in the incidents to ensure staff know the rules and procedures related to doors.

The latest comes over a month after the watchdog released a study that revealed Metro’s radio communication system proved unreliable.

