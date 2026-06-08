Looking for Pride Month reads? A local bookstore offers picks for every reader

Patrick Kern, owner of Little District Books, said Pride is a perfect time to pick up a book that reflects more of everyday life in the LGBTQ+ community.

Throughout June, WTOP is celebrating Pride and recognizing and honoring the rich history and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community in the region.

If you’re looking for something to read this Pride Month, a D.C. bookstore owner says there’s no shortage of stories that go beyond the headlines and celebrations.

Patrick Kern, owner of Little District Books, said Pride is a perfect time to pick up a book that reflects more of everyday life in the LGBTQ+ community.

“I think Pride Month is a really good time to read queer stories, because so much of Pride Month either focuses on the really high highs or the really low lows of the queer experience,” Kern said.

He said books can help fill in everything in between.

“The books give you a chance to see kind of the full spectrum, some you can be a slice of life novel, or it can be, you know, an epic fantasy, but like really delving into nuances of things you don’t understand,” Kern said.

Among his recommendations is Second Chances in New Port Stephen by T.J. Alexander, a romance that follows a trans man heading home for the holidays and facing his past.

“About trans man who’s going home for the holidays and kind of reconciling with all of the big things that have gone wrong in his life and reconnecting with the lost love,” Kern said.

He recommends The Lesbian Bar Chronicles by Rachel Karp, which highlights stories from lesbian bars across the country.

“It’s a topic that’s not really delved into very much. A lot of the emphasis on queer spaces is on bars that are very focused on men, so this is getting people who are not very much the spectacle of queer stories,” Kern said.

Another pick, Cantoras by Carolina De Robertis, follows a group of women building community during difficult political times in Uruguay.

“It is about a whole bunch of women coming together and finding community in kind of inhospitable times and all kinds of horrible things that are happening, but kind of creating joy in a terrible moment,” Kern said.

For something centered on culture and connection, Kern suggests Taiwan Travelogue by Yang Shuang-zi.

“It’s a really interesting exploration of Taiwanese culture and Taiwanese food at the same time that she’s developing this really beautiful relationship with her tour guide and kind of shows you how rich and deep different cultures coming together can be,” Kern said.

And if you want something a little more offbeat, there’s Light from Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki, which blends science fiction and fantasy.

“It’s two different stories in one. One is the story of a young girl finding herself, and the other is a woman who is reconciling with the consequences of what she did to become famous and coming together,” Kern said.

Kern said with thousands of titles on the shelves, there’s something for just about anyone looking to explore LGBTQ+ stories this month or any time of year.

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