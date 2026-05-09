Prince George’s Co. opening new center for blind community

Many people carried canes to help them walk into what will be the new Prince George’s County Sight and Vision Center in Largo, Maryland, on Monday.

Members of the blind community explore the new Prince George’s County Site and Vision Center in Largo, Maryland, on Monday, May 4, 2026.(WTOP/John Domen) Members of the blind community explore the new Prince George’s County Site and Vision Center in Largo, Maryland, on Monday, May 4, 2026.(WTOP/John Domen) Dozens of blind and visually impaired Prince George’s County residents stepped into the long-awaited new Sight and Vision Center in Largo — a facility advocates say will bring critical services closer to home for thousands who previously had to travel miles outside the county for help.

Officials at Monday’s tour of the new facility said a little over 3% of Maryland’s residents are blind or have low vision. In Prince George’s County, that equates to tens of thousands of people.

Previously, they’d have to travel to either Baltimore, D.C. or Montgomery County for services geared toward them. Later this month, when the center holds its official grand opening and ribbon cutting, that will change.

“You don’t always see them, because they might be stuck in their homes because they’re not getting services,” said Prince George’s County Council member Jolene Ivey, who pushed for the space to open up this center.

She was quick to credit County Executive Aisha Braveboy for finding the space in a county-owned building.

“They don’t know how to go out safely into the community. How are they supposed to get to Silver Spring or D.C. for these services?” she asked.

For those in the blind community who gathered there for the first time, the joy and excitement knowing there’s a facility for them was obvious to everyone else in the room.

“It’s very important, extremely important,” Chiko Dinaka said, describing the new facility as a place where “gentlemen and ladies can get together and have meetings, and they can learn about different technology, like learn how to use a computer, how to use a Braille writer, how to navigate life.”

“As a blind person in a blind community, this is great,” said Eric Phifer, of Landover. “We haven’t had resources. I had to go all the way to Montgomery County.”

While everyone inside gathered to celebrate, it was apparent there was a strong bond within the community, something those who showed up were eager to confirm.

“We help each other. We look out for each other. As you can tell, the camaraderie is excellent, and I like being around them,” Phifer said.

Now, with this service center, “It’s going to grow. This is going to grow exponentially,” he said.

Marcus Robinson, chief operating officer of the Metropolitan Washington Ear, a nonprofit that helps provide reading and audio services to the blind community around the D.C. region, will help oversee the new facility. He said the new Sight and Vision Center will play a role in helping blind and visually impaired people gain more independence.

“One of the things that most people have a misconception is that every blind person has somebody to read a letter for them, or to cook for them, or things of that nature,” Robinson said. “So what winds up happening is that a lot of times, people who are blind and low vision feel very isolated.”

He reiterated that the goal of the new center is to make sure people can learn to read Braille, use a white cane to get around and even use technology that can help them call rideshares or navigate the online world.

“It’s as important as it is to have a public school for your child to go to,” Robinson said. “Imagine trying to teach someone who’s blind how to cross the street again or navigate anything in their life.”

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