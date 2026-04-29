DC woman found dead in Prince George’s Co. park, $25k reward offered for information

The woman found in Oxon Run Community Park was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police are investigating a homicide after a D.C. woman was found dead late Tuesday night at a park in Temple Hills, Maryland.

Officers with the Maryland-National Capital Park Police and the Prince George’s County Police Department arrived at Oxon Run Community Park at around 10:20 p.m., park police said. They were responding to a report of an unresponsive woman.

The woman, 38-year-old Juanita Frazier, was found shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, despite life-saving efforts by first responders, according to police.

The Prince George’s County police homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Solvers online or call 1-866-411-8477 and refer to case number 26-0022511. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

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