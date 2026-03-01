1 dead in crash on Capital Beltway Inner Loop in College Park

A driver is dead after a crash on Interstate 495 in College Park, Maryland, Wednesday morning, authorities say.

A driver is dead after a crash on Interstate 495 in College Park, Maryland, Wednesday morning, authorities say.

It happened on the Beltway Inner Loop at Interstate 95 just before 9:15 a.m., according to a social media post from Prince George’s County Fire and EMS.

Fire officials confirmed one person died at the scene.

Maryland State Police said the driver was the only person inside of the vehicle when it crashed.

WTOP Traffic reported the left side of a northbound ramp nearby the crash site is blocked as Maryland State Police investigate what happened.

Earlier in the morning, all lanes of the Beltway were temporarily shutdown for the investigation and emergency response. But police confirmed the interstate has reopened.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS units are on the scene, as well as first responders with Montgomery County’s Fire and Rescue Service.

Initially, fire officials had described the incident as a multivehicle crash. But Maryland State Police said only one vehicle was involved.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

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