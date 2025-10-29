Blue Line Corridor Coalition aims to keep revitalization alive in this part of Md.

The "Blue Line Corridor" is Prince George's County's main economic redevelopment and revitalization project, and work is happening near Seat Pleasant.

On Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, a group of developers, elected leaders, business owners and residents came together in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, to celebrate the creation of the Blue Line Corridor Coalition.(WTOP/John Domen) On Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, a group of developers, elected leaders, business owners and residents came together in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, to celebrate the creation of the Blue Line Corridor Coalition.(WTOP/John Domen) The D.C. region’s economy has taken a hit under President Donald Trump’s administration, following a series of government buyouts and layoffs, and now a near monthlong shutdown. But in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, on Wednesday, it was all smiles in hopes that a much-needed economic boost is on the horizon.

The “Blue Line Corridor” is Prince George’s County’s main economic redevelopment and revitalization project, and the wheels were put into motion before the federal upheaval started impacting the region.

Those involved say that upheaval has made the job harder, but it isn’t putting a stop to the project.

A group of developers, elected leaders, business owners and residents came together Wednesday to celebrate the creation of the Blue Line Corridor Coalition. It’s a group that aims to bring together all the stakeholders focused on revitalizing the area closest to the D.C. line and make sure everyone is pulling in the same direction.

“It’s to coordinate our efforts so that we’re moving more strategically, we don’t waste resources, but we also make sure that everyone’s bought in to what eventually happens,” state Del. Jazz Lewis said.

One of the leaders of the coalition is Bryan Franklin, of Local Initiatives Support Corporation, or LISC D.C.

“For outsiders, right? Most people would think about this as a drive-through community,” he said. “But this community is rich in history, and what this coalition is about is bringing that history to the forefront and bringing the type of change and development that the community has been asking for, and bringing the partners to the table. Who can make it happen?”

And he maintained the region is still primed for new opportunities and revitalization.

“We have four metro stops, and 15% of the land around those metro stops is vacant lands,” he said. “Where in other parts of our region can you see vacant land, near Metro? So as the gateway to D.C., with connections to Amazon headquarters, with connections to Dulles and to DCA, not to mention the Capitol, this central part of the county, the Blue Line corridor, is primed for revitalization. We want to make sure that revitalization is community driven.”

One of those joining the coalition is Stabina King, who owns and operates Baked By Bina Mobile Coffee Shop. Her coffee is sold at The Capital Market, an area farmers market also guiding this coalition.

“I see a lot of improvement and changes coming along the way that’s needed,” King said.

She said she can remember when the area thrived, and can’t wait to see it happen again.

“But this time, everybody needs to be included.”

Both Franklin and Lewis said the main redevelopment projects focused on housing are still being built. Ground was recently broken on 200 new units near the Capitol Heights Metro station, and Lewis said another project next to it will be announced soon, among other new development projects in the pipeline.

“All these are being led with minority developers too, so we’re still on pace to transform this area with the type of walkable, transit-oriented development that increases quality life for the residents here,” Lewis said.

“There are things happening. And so even amidst the headwinds, it’s showing that when we come together, we can make change,” Franklin added.

