Woman dead, 3 teens injured after Prince George’s Co. crash

A woman is dead and a young person critically injured after a crash in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Tuesday afternoon.

A vehicle involved in a serious crash near Sheriff Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Highway in Prince George's County on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.(Courtesy Brad Bell/7News)

The Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department said in a social media post the crash happened at 3:41 p.m. near the intersection of Sheriff Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Highway in Landover.

Prince George’s County Acting Police Chief George Nader said at a news briefing that Seat Pleasant police officers followed a vehicle that was reported stolen and shortly after, stopped following the vehicle.

“They were told to stop following, at which time they did. And then shortly after that, an accident occurred at the intersection,” Nader said.

That’s when the stolen vehicle with four juveniles inside ran a red light and struck another vehicle, police said.

A mother, who had her 2-year-old child inside the car, was killed, while the child survived, WTOP’s partners at 7News reported. Nader said the child was injured and is being treated at a local hospital.

Three of the teens were hospitalized with serious injuries. All four of the teens will remain in police custody.

“Our concern, like many of yours, is the direction that our young people are going in,” Prince George’s County executive Aisha Braveboy said. “When we hear of incidents like this — and it involves young people making really terrible, tragic choices — our hearts go out to the victims, but I think we’re all just very concerned about what our young people are thinking.”

County State’s Attorney Tara Jackson said her office would charge for “whatever violations of the law” occurred and “will seek to hold the persons responsible for this crime.”

Below is a map of where the crash happened:

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call police at 301-731-4422.

