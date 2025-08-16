In surprise appearance, Colin Kaepernick teases partnership with Prince George’s County

New Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy’s (D) reception in Ocean City teased a partnership with former NFL player Colin Kaepernick.

New Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy’s (D) reception in Ocean City was star-studded already — at least by Maryland politics standards.

In attendance were the governor and first lady, the lieutenant governor, the comptroller and the state’s senior U.S. senator.

And then former NFL player Colin Kaepernick showed up and stole the show.

County officials teased a new partnership with the quarterback-turned-civil-rights-activist, focused on boosting student literacy training with artificial intelligence tools.

Kaepernick launched an AI start-up called Lumi last year, which aims to help storytellers publish and merchandise their work independently, “transforming any creator into Disney,” according to its website.

He has been busy recently coordinating with local school systems. Earlier Thursday, Kaepernick appeared in Rockville at a Montgomery County Public Schools summer meeting for administrators. Just a week ago, he unveiled a literacy partnership with the Portland public school system.

Taking the microphone at Ocean City’s Spain Wine Bar, Kaepernick praised Braveboy’s “incredible leadership” to a crowd of local officials gathered at the reception during the Maryland Association of Counties conference.

“AI is not some distant future,” Kaepernick said. “It is changing careers. It is changing the economy. It is changing industries. Now, we need to be at the forefront of it. Our students need to be at the forefront.”

Branndon Jackson, chairman of the Prince George’s County school board, said Thursday’s visit by Kaepernick began at a different gathering thousands of miles away: A California conference for Black educators, where Kaepernick spoke about using the Lumi platform to teach children to read.

“This is a great opportunity to partner with Colin Kaepernick and bring this to Prince George’s County,” Jackson told the crowd Thursday night. “I hope you all support us in this great effort, because we want to make sure that our kids can read on grade level, because we have some of the brightest scholars in Prince George’s County.”

Kaepernick played in six seasons for the San Francisco 49ers, but he is perhaps best known for taking a stance against racism and police brutality in the United States, by kneeling during the national anthem during games in 2016. Kaepernick’s actions spurred a larger protest movement, but after he became an NFL free agent the next season, he was never re-signed by another team.

Kaepernick “decided to stand up for his people,” Braveboy said at Thursday’s event, sponsored by Employ Prince George’s, a workforce training organization, as well as Braveboy’s office.

“This man sacrificed the career that he has worked for since he was a young child. That’s sacrifice, that’s leadership. That’s who he is,” Braveboy said. “And that is why I’m so grateful that he has decided that he wants to bring his talent.”

Prince George’s County Council Chairman Ed Burroughs said further information about county programming associated with Kaepernick could be coming in the next few months.

“From the first conversation, he said: ‘What can I do to support Prince George’s County?’” Burroughs said. “The county executive and I gave him a list of things he could do to support Prince George’s County. And we thought it would be good to bring him to meet the people of Prince George’s County.”

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) invoked Kaepernick to describe Democrats’ battles against President Donald Trump (R).

“We are going on offense. You can be sure about that,” Van Hollen said. “What Donald Trump and his cronies want us to do, they want us to shut up and go away. Are we going to shut up and go away? Hell no.”

Moore offered his own pep talk.

“A lot of times people will come up to me right now and they’ll say things like: ‘Listen, things seem really crazy right now,,’” Moore said. “And they’re just like: ‘I just want it to get easier.’”

“Here’s my ask, Prince George’s County: Let’s not ask for it to get easier, because it won’t,” Moore continued. “Let’s just make sure that we can show how much tougher we are.”

Kaepernick isn’t the first of Braveboy’s new teammates attracting headlines. She has stepped up to defend her pick to lead the county’s environmental department, who was fired from that same department a decade ago for “gross negligence,” a finding that the Maryland court system upheld.

At Thursday’s event, Braveboy once again struck a hopeful and defiant tone, touting a renewed litter cleanup effort and arguing that she will pilot two large redevelopment projects to increase tax revenues for the county: At the soon-to-be-vacant Six Flags site in Mitchellville and the current Washington Commanders stadium in Landover, which the team hopes to leave by 2030 for a new home in Washington, D.C.

“Six Flags, on 500 acres, generates, to us, about $3 million,” she said. “When we finish there, there will be tens of millions of dollars generated.”

And of course, there was a reminder that this will be Moore’s final MACo conference before next year’s gubernatorial primary.

“We need to ensure our governor gets reelected,” Braveboy said. “There are so many states around here who want a governor like our governor, and he is leading the way.”