1 killed, 2 wounded in Prince George’s Co. shooting

One person has been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in Prince George's County, Maryland, Wednesday, police said.

It happened Wednesday around 2 p.m. in the 5100 block of Indian Head Highway Service Road, police said.

All three of the people who were shot are male, police said. One person died at the scene and a teenage boy was taken to the hospital. The teenage boy’s injuries are considered not life-threatening, WTOP’s Alan Etter reported live from the scene.

A third person left the scene without being transported to a hospital. Police believe the third man who did not receive medical treatment “was injured just trying to get away from the scene,” Etter said.

Police said the shooting is under investigation and there is currently no information on a suspect.

Both lanes of traffic are closed around the area on Southern Avenue and motorists are instructed to follow police direction.

Below is the area where the shooting happened:

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP for the latest update.

