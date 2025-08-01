Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 killed, 2 wounded…

1 killed, 2 wounded in Prince George’s Co. shooting

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com
Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 20, 2025, 5:10 PM

A man has been killed and at least one more was wounded in a shooting near the Eastover Shopping Center in Oxon Hill, Maryland, police said.

It happened Wednesday around 2 p.m. in the 5100 block of Indian Head Highway Service Road, police said.

All three of the people who were shot are male, police said. One person died at the scene and a teenage boy was taken to the hospital. The teenage boy’s injuries are considered not life-threatening, WTOP’s Alan Etter reported live from the scene.

A third person left the scene without being transported to a hospital. Police believe the third man who did not receive medical treatment “was injured just trying to get away from the scene,” Etter said.

Police said the shooting is under investigation and there is currently no information on a suspect.

Both lanes of traffic are closed around the area on Southern Avenue and motorists are instructed to follow police direction.

Below is the area where the shooting happened:

map
A shooting happened in the 5100 block of Indian Head Highway in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP for the latest update. 

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is the Evening Digital Editor at WTOP. She is a graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

ciara.wells@wtop.com
Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

aconstantino@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up