Where do DC-area residents go to beat the heat? Splash pads and pools

John Domen | jdomen@wtop.com

June 24, 2025, 4:52 PM

A line of people were waiting to get into the Glenn Dale Splash Park when it opened on Tuesday at noon.

Md. splash park offers a cool respite from the extreme heat

Within minutes, dozens of kids and adults were inside the water park in Prince George’s County, Maryland, as temperatures soared to around 100.

“It’s one of the perfect places to bring the kids on one of the hottest days of this summer,” said Charmina Henry, of Bowie. “This water is amazing.”

Cynthia Davis, of Hyattsville, was back for the second day in a row. She said her kids needed no convincing to come back out.

“At all!” laughed Davis. “They were ready before I was.”

While little kids ran around water spouts and sprinklers, bouncing through little slides and climbing gear, big kids in the bigger pool went down the water slide and climbed obstacles you almost wanted to fall off of, since it meant a splash landing.

“This is a perfect place for them to cool off and get some energy out,” Davis explained. “So, yeah, they’re excited.”

One woman couldn’t imagine being outside otherwise.

“It’s a 100% difference in how much you can enjoy the weather,” she said. “Absolutely.”

