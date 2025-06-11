Prince George’s Co. police chief named as finalist in Phoenix police chief search

Malik Aziz has served as the police chief for the Prince George's County Police Department since 2021. The chosen candidate for the Phoenix police chief will be announced in July.

The chief of police for Prince George’s County, Maryland, has been named as one of three finalists in the running to be the permanent police chief in Phoenix, Arizona.

Malik Aziz serves as the police chief for the Prince George’s County Police Department and was selected by then-County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in 2021. Aziz has over 35 years of experience in law enforcement and spent most of his career with the Dallas Police Department. He also serves on the Board of Advisors with the University of Virginia Center for Public Safety and Justice.

The police chief position for the City of Phoenix opened after the interim chief, Michael Sullivan, was chosen to be the U.S. Capitol Police chief. Sullivan will be sworn in June 30.

Aziz is competing with Matthew Giordano, the executive director of the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, and Mirtha Ramos, the chief of police of the DeKalb County Police Department in Georgia. The three finalists will appear at a public forum on June 16, which starts at 8 p.m. and will be streamed live.

The chosen candidate for the Phoenix police chief will be announced in July.

