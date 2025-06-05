US Capitol Police selects next chief to be sworn in this month

U.S. Capitol Police has named Michael Sullivan as its next chief and he'll be sworn in at the end of the month, the department announced Wednesday.

Sean Gallagher is currently serving as the acting chief until Sullivan, who most recently served as interim chief of the Phoenix Police Department, is sworn in on June 30. Capitol police moved quickly to find a permanent replacement for former chief Tom Manger, who retired in May after taking over the department in 2021 in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Before serving as the chief in Phoenix for the past three years, Sullivan was a deputy commissioner for the Baltimore Police Department. He also served as deputy chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department in Kentucky.

Throughout his 30 years in law enforcement, he “has focused on increasing transparency, improving departmental efficiency, and fostering strong relationships between officers, elected officials, and the community,” U.S. Capitol Police said in a release announcing the decision.

“The Board is confident in Chief Sullivan’s experience, leadership, and approach in protecting the Congress as an institution to ensure the legislative process is unimpeded. The Congressional Community is fortunate to have a seasoned professional who will lead with integrity, ensure accountability, and draw on his experience in providing a safe and secure environment for Members of Congress, staff, and visitors,” the department added.

According to Capitol police, Sullivan spearheaded major police reforms and operation improvements in Phoenix that led to policy changes and enhanced community engagement. He also played a key role in guiding Phoenix police through a Department of Justice investigation, ensuring necessary reforms were made, Capitol police said.

Sullivan was also responsible for updating use-of-force policies in Phoenix, making sure officers received additional training.

In 2018, the Police Executive Research Forum gave Sullivan the Gary P. Hayes Award, which recognizes promising leaders in policing. He serves on the International Association of Chiefs of Police’s Human and Civil Rights Committee.

During his time in Baltimore, Sullivan oversaw the Operations and Compliance bureaus.

As chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, Sullivan will “implement a strategic approach to optimize the Department’s resources and staffing, ensuring the USCP continues to uphold its mission with the utmost professionalism,” the department said.

