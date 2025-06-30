New fire chief announced in Prince George’s County

County Executive Aisha Braveboy introduced Thelmetria "Meme" Michaelides as her pick to become the new chief of the Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department.

Thelmetria "Meme" Michaelides speaks during a news conference announcing her as the new chief of Prince George's County Fire and EMS.(WTOP/Alan Etter) Thelmetria "Meme" Michaelides speaks during a news conference announcing her as the new chief of Prince George's County Fire and EMS.(WTOP/Alan Etter) Prince George’s County, Maryland, has a new fire chief.

At a news conference Monday, County Executive Aisha Braveboy introduced Thelmetria “Meme” Michaelides as her pick to become the new chief of the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department.

“I was a little shocked, to be honest with you,” Michaelides told WTOP, referring to her selection for the job. “But the county executive thought I was the best person for the job.”

Michaelides is the second female fire chief in the county, taking over for Tiffany Green, who retires July 1 and will become the assistant director of the county’s Office of Public Safety.

Michaelides, who said she prefers her nickname “Meme,” started her career in Prince George’s Fire and EMS in 1987 as a dispatcher. She served in several roles in the department and became the first woman and first African American woman certified bomb technician in the state of Maryland.

“My journey to this moment as the next fire chief of Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department hasn’t been a traditional or linear path,” Michaelides said. “Every twist and turn along the way has, I believe, prepared me to serve.”

The new chief said she will do a full department assessment with her command staff in the coming days. She said she wants to focus on recruitment and retention, as well as improving communication between career and volunteer members.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.