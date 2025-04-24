Police ID knife-wielding man shot and killed at National Harbor

The suspect and the officers involved in a fatal Prince George's County shooting in Maryland — where a knife-wielding man involved in a domestic-related stabbing at National Harbor — were identified Wednesday night be the Attorney General's office.

The suspect and the officers involved in a deadly Prince George’s County, Maryland, shooting — where a knife-wielding man involved in a domestic-related stabbing at National Harbor was shot and killed — were identified Wednesday by the Attorney General’s office.

Aevon Bucknor Jr., 44, of Oxon Hill, was shot and killed Sunday after officers were called to a report of a stabbing in the 8300 block of Indian Head Highway, police said.

Officers discovered a man and a woman with “critical stab wounds,” Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz said during a news conference.

Before fleeing the scene, Bucknor also set fire to an apartment.

During the National Harbor standoff, Cpl. Phillip Johnson, an 18-year veteran of the department, and Acting Lt. James Martinez, a 13-year veteran of the department, opened fire. Bucknor was struck. It’s unknown how many bullets were fired.

Neither officer was hurt, police said.

The two victims from the domestic stabbing are in “critical but stable condition,” according to police.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigation Division continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Independent Investigation Division at (410) 576-7070 or by email at IID@oag.state.md.us.

