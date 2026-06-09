Prince George’s County revotes on a budget after making some fixes

In the days before the revote Tuesday, and immediately after, county council leaders were adamant there was nothing deceptive about the errors.

The Prince George’s County Council approved a revised budget for a park and planning commission, fixing errors that the county executive’s office described as numerical and clerical, with misplaced numbers and missing pages.

The council previously approved the county’s nearly $6 billion fiscal 2027 budget on May 27, but County Executive Aisha Braveboy sent the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission budget back to the council last week.

In the days before the revote Tuesday, and immediately after, county council leaders were adamant there was nothing deceptive about the errors, and that the budget was always balanced.

“Anytime you have people doing the budget for the first time, there might be things that they are learning and mistakes that they can make,” Council Chair Krystal Oriadha said.

“We have two major spreadsheets that we use, one for the major budget and one for parking planning, and then we give it to staff and it’s a big document. They take the spreadsheets and embed it in every document,” she said.

“If they miss a page or a line from the spreadsheet, then it’s not complete. It’s not what we intended, it’s not what we gave them,” Oriadha said. “So that’s a technical error because we know what we intended to pass.”

The error was a first for the council, and Oriadha said the revote didn’t have to happen.

“The option was that if it’s technical in nature, that I could just upload it, didn’t need to vote, didn’t have to do anything at all,” she said afterward.

“But what’s important to me is to be very transparent, right? Because even if that was an option, I felt like that was not what I was going to do, right? I said it didn’t matter if people wanted to say things or stretch the story or become even a narrative that’s not accurate. The most important thing is accountability.”

This is the council’s latest issue with the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, which has been heavily criticized by certain members for everything from how the agency spends its money to perks demanded by leadership.

A recent state law put a stop to the council’s mid-year reappropriations of M-NCPPC money. Some council members worried the repeated movement of money would diminish the agency in the future.

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